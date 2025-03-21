Man held by Vasai cops for killing five persons between 2002 and 2008, including 4 in West Bengal

Palghar, Mar 21 (PTI) Maharashtra police has arrested a man from Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka for allegedly committing five murders between 2002 and 2008, including four in West Bengal, a senior official said on Friday.

Niranjankumar alias Ranjan alias Raju alias Akshay Vijay Shukla (44) was held by the Crime Unit II of Vasai, which is part of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

"On March 27, 2008, Niranjankumar murdered Manoj Rajbihari Shah (25) over a dispute regarding a compound wall. He strangled Shah with a nylon thread after bludgeoning him. A murder case was registered in Manickpur police station. We were looking for him since then," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told reporters.

On February 6, 2002, he allegedly killed his stepmother Gitakumar Shukla, 7-year-old stepsister Pooja Kumari, step sister Priyanka Kumari (6) and 2-year-old stepbrother Maan in Haldi in East Midnapore in WB, the official said.

"He was living under assumed identities in various parts of the country, including Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai. Based on a tip off, he was held from Mahadevpura in Bengaluru recently. Further probe into his crimes is underway," the ACP said. PTI COR BNM