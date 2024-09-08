Man held, cleric booked for 'raping' Dalit woman in UP

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A man has been arrested and a cleric booked for allegedly raping a Dalit woman here by through impersonation, an officer said on Sunday.

Puranpur Police Station SHO Rajiv Sharma said, "The victim reported the incident on Saturday, claiming that she was raped multiple occasions by one Firdaus and once by Hafiz Noor Ahmed." Some members of a local right wing Hindu group caught the woman and Firdaus on the way to a hotel and handed them over to police.

The woman told police that Firdaus had forced her to go to the hotel with him.

Firdaus, who posed as a Hindu Dalit, gained the victim's trust and exploited her, police said quoting the complaint.

The victim alleged that Firdaus once took her to one cleric, Hafiz Noor Ahmed, who raped her under the pretence of exorcising a spirit.

She also accused Firdaus of recording the incident and threatening to upload the video online.

Police arrested Firdaus on Sunday and efforts are on to nab Noor Ahmed, said the SHO. PTI COR CDN VN VN