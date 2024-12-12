Man held day after pedestrian gets hit by his motorcycle and run over by BEST bus

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Police apprehended a 20-year-old man on Thursday, a day after his motorcycle rammed into a pedestrian that resulted in the latter falling down and being run over by a civic transport bus in Mumbai, officials said.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm on Wednesday near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.

The deceased, identified as Hasenar Anduhi, hailing from Kasaragod district in Kerala was first hit by the motorcycle and then run over by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus, an official said.

"On the basis of technical inputs, the motorcyclist, Mohammed Sahil Siddique, a resident of Dongri in Mumbai, was apprehended by the MRA Marg police on Thursday," he said.

Anduhi was walking when he was hit by Siddique's motorcycle, which ultimately resulted in his death under a rear wheel of the BEST bus, he said.

After the incident, the police registered a case and launched a search for the motorcyclist, he said.

Siddique has been taken into custody and further probe is underway, he said.

This was the second fatal accident involving a vehicle of the Mumbai civic transport body in three days. On Monday night, an out of control electric BEST bus fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others. PTI DC NP