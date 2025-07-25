Man held following encounter hours after shooting dead cop's brother in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior, Jul 25 (PTI) A history-sheeter who had allegedly shot dead a man in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh was arrested within hours after an encounter in the early hours of Friday that left him with a bullet injury to the leg, a police official said.

Gaurav Tomar, in his 30s, and three others had shot dead Ram Swaroop Tomar, brother of a head constable, in Bahodapur area here late Thursday night, City Superintendent of Police Krishnapal Singh told reporters.

"Gaurav Tomar was spotted on a motorbike at around 4am in Shankarpur. When police approached him, he opened fire. He was injured in the leg in retaliatory firing by us. He has been admitted him to a hospital where his condition is stable," the CSP said.

Efforts are on to nab his three associates, the official added.

Gaurav Tomar has several criminal cases against his name and was involved in a property dispute with victim Ram Swaroop Tomar, as per police. PTI COR LAL BNM