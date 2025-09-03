Man held for abducting 6-year-old boy to raise him as his own; child reunited with father

Jhansi (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A six-year-old boy who went missing from the Jhansi bus stand was rescued and reunited with his family after police arrested a youth who allegedly abducted him with the intention of raising the child as his own.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy said on September 1, Sumitra, a resident of Badlepurwa in the Safipur area of Unnao district, lodged a complaint at Nawabad police station, stating that her son had disappeared from the bus stand while they were travelling from Gujarat to Unnao.

A case was registered in this regard, and based on technical inputs, the accused, identified as Nitesh Kumar of Nirmohi village in Kanpur Dehat district, was traced and arrested near the LIC building on Kanpur Road here.

The boy was rescued and reunited with his family.

During interrogation, Kumar, who works as a labourer in Vadodara, Gujarat, told police that he grew fond of the child while travelling on the same bus and decided to raise him. At the Jhansi bus stand, he lured the child on the pretext of taking him to the toilets and later took him to his home in Kanpur.

He was caught while attempting to return to Gujarat with the boy.