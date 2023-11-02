Man held for abducting, assaulting estranged wife's mother in Thane

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting his estranged wife's mother in Dombivali area of Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Bhavesh Madvi and his wife used to have frequent quarrels, after which she left with their son to live in her maternal home, Manpada police station senior inspector Ashok Honmane.

"On October 28, accused Madvi and an associate came to his wife's maternal home, abducted her mother, confined her in a house in Taloja and assaulted her. After being alerted, police rescued the victim and arrested Madvi and his associate," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM