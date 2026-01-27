Man held for abducting hearing-impaired woman after police encounter in UP

Kannauj (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A man accused of abducting a hearing-and-speech-impaired woman was arrested following a police encounter here on Tuesday, officials said.

The 20-year-old woman was safely rescued by the police.

The accused was identified as Lala Nat (40), a resident of Hariharpur under Sikandra police station in Dehat district, Kanpur. During the encounter, the accused was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing. He was then admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar, said a complaint was received on January 26 from the woman's father alleging that his 20-year-old hearing-and-speech-impaired daughter was abducted by some men who came in a pickup loader when she had gone to collect fodder with her aunt.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 87 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons, the ASP said.

He said that on Tuesday, while police teams were conducting checks, a pickup loader coming from the Jainpur side was signalled to stop. The driver attempted to flee, following which police cordoned off the area.

Seeing himself surrounded, the accused opened fire at the police team with the intent to kill, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence. The driver was hit in the leg and taken into custody.

Police said an illegal .315 bore firearm, an empty cartridge, two live cartridges, the Bolero pickup used in the crime and Rs 180 were recovered from the accused.

Further legal action is underway, police added.