Thane, Oct 2 (PTI) A man was arrested in Thane district for allegedly abducting his live-in partner after a dispute, a police official said on Monday.

The 34-year-old accused stopped the victim, who works in a bar, when she was returning home on Sunday but her screams alerted police, he said.

"The woman was rescued. The victim's mother and sister have also been booked. Further probe is underway," Kolsewadi police station inspector SG Gavali said. PTI COR BNM BNM