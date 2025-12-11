Man held for abducting, raping cousin in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district have arrested a 25-year-old man from Kushinagar for allegedly abducting and raping his 19-year-old cousin, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, who is the son of the victim's maternal aunt, frequently visited the victim's house.

The police said the accused allegedly enticed and abducted the woman on November 25. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, an FIR was registered against the accused on November 27 under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The abducted woman was rescued by the police two days ago, officials said.

In her statements to the police and later before a court, the woman alleged that the accused abducted, raped and threatened to kill her.

On the basis of her statement, the police added charges related to rape and criminal intimidation to the case, they said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said the accused was arrested on Wednesday.