Man held for abducting, raping minor girl in UP

Ballia (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A man accused of allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl has been arrested and sent to jail here, a police officer said on Friday.

According to police, the accused Akash Gond (22), a resident of Bisauli village, abducted the minor girl from a village under Sahatwar police station limits on Wednesday and raped her.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said a case has been registered on Thursday based on a complaint filed by the girl's sister-in-law.

The minor girl informed police that Akash Gond kidnapped her and raped her, SP Singh said, adding that the accused was arrested from a railway crossing near Sahatwar.