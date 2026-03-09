Man held for abetting 16-year-old girl's suicide in Bhiwandi

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) A man was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl, a police official said on Monday.

The schoolgirl's body was found three days after she went missing, Narpoli police station official senior inspector Vijay Kabdane said.

"Her body had injury marks. With the help of her phone call records and chat history, we arrested a 20-year-old man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for abetting her suicide. Further probe is underway," Kabdane said. PTI COR BNM