Man held for abetting suicide of married woman in Bhiwandi

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Ganesh Yemulwar was held on Wednesday on the complaint of the 28-year-old victim's father, the Bhiwandi Town police station official said.

"As per the complaint, Yemulwar used to harass the woman, which resulted in her ending her life in her marital home in Kamatghar on Wednesday," he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, he added.