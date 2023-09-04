Man held for abetting wife's suicide in Thane district

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife who jumped to death from the fourth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested Karan Solanki under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place in Dombivili town, assistant police inspector Dattatreya Sanap of the Manpada police station said.

Pooja Solanki (19) jumped to death from her sister-in-law's apartment on the fourth floor of a building in Sagarli village on the morning of September 1, he said.

The victim took the extreme step after the accused objected to her chatting with another man on Instagram, the official said.

The woman's parents subsequently lodged a police complaint against the accused and another man identified as Gopal Shinde for driving their daughter to suicide, he said.

As per the first information report (FIR), Shinde had allegedly harassed the victim by sending her messages on Instagram, while her husband quarreled with her about these chats, the official said. PTI COR ARU