Man held for abusing, threatening traffic cop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening a traffic cop when his car was intercepted for a violation in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The police on Sunday registered a case in connection with the incident that occurred in the Mill Corner area under the jurisdiction of Kranti Chowk police station on January 24, the official said.

He said the accused, Kunal Bakliwal, allegedly played a siren from his car, which made the traffic cop clear the road for VIP movement.

When the cop intercepted the car, Bakliwal verbally abused and threatened him, the official said.

Advertisment

A video of this incident surfaced on the social media platform on Sunday.

He said the police later seized the car and arrested the accused under section 132 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force on any person being a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. PTI AW ARU