Man held for accidentally firing at his brother in Thane

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was injured when his brother shot at him accidentally from a firearm in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The victim's brother has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place near a petrol pump on Mumbra-Mahape Road on Saturday morning, they said.

The accused was allegedly handling an illegal firearm when it went off, injuring his brother, an official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he underwent a surgery. He is currently in stable condition, the police said.

Police investigations suggested the accused was linked to a mobile phone snatching syndicate operating in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, the official said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, he said. PTI COR GK