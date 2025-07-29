Man held for allegedly attempting illegal religious conversion in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A man has been arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to illegally convert a married woman, police said.

The arrest was made in connection with a case filed on July 28 by the woman's father, who accused the man of luring her and attempting to convert his 28-year-old daughter.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Vindhyachal police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, sub-inspector Shashi Bhushan and his team arrested the accused, Shahrukh, a resident of Pawari Khurd under Haliya police station limits, from Gaipura Tiraha area. The accused has been sent to jail after completing necessary legal formalities, the officials added. PTI COR ABN ABN RT RT