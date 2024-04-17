Man held for assaulting 2 persons outside railway station in Thane district

Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two persons outside a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district after one of them objected to his inappropriate gestures towards a woman, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon outside the Kalyan railway station.

One of the victims complained to police that he saw the accused making inappropriate gestures towards the wife of his friend, the official from Government Railway Police (GRP) Kalyan said.

When the victim confronted the accused, the latter allegedly hit him on the neck with a sharp object and also threatened him, he said.

Another person, who was present at the spot, tried to intervene but the accused attacked him also, the official said.

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, the police arrested the accused, a resident of Khadvali in Shahapur area of the district.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said. PTI COR GK