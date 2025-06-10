Man held for assaulting acquaintance in dispute over liquor bottle

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting an acquaintance after a fight over a broken liquor bottle in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday near Kopar railway station's skywalk, the official from Dombivli police station said.

He said the victim, the accused, and a couple of others were consuming liquor near the skywalk. An argument broke out after the victim's friend broke the accused man's beer bottle.

Angered by this, the accused assaulted the victim with a stone and then stepped on his neck in an attempt to strangle him, the official said.

The complainant was able to remove the accused's foot in time, he said.

The official said a case was registered under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 118(1)(voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR GK ARU