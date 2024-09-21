Man held for assaulting cop in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Sep 21 (PTI) A man was on Saturday arrested for assaulting a police officer at the inter-state check post at Chak Sadhu here.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said the incident occurred when a police team intercepted a motorcycle with three occupants, who were coming from Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

They were stopped for routine checking and for violating traffic regulations at the Chak Sadhu check post.

Instead of cooperating with the police, the three individuals allegedly assaulted Assistant Sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar, tore his uniform, and attempted to snatch his service pistol before fleeing, Bahia said.

One of the accused, Sukhbir of Marnaian, has been arrested in connection with the incident while raids are being conducted to apprehend his two accomplices, Amarjit of Marnaian and Jindi of Tanuli, Bahia added. PTI COR CHS NB NB