Man held for assaulting minor girl, snatching her gold chain

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor girl and snatching her gold chain in Mumbai's Dahisar area, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the incident occurred on Monday night near Kandarpada Metro Station when the 17-year-old victim was returning home from private coaching classes.

The girl, a resident of Dahisar (West), was walking alone on the New Link Road when the accused, Aman Umesh Gupta, attacked her. He pulled her hair, assaulted and snatched her gold chain, said the official.

The girl raised an alarm and some passers-by caught the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.

The police placed Gupta under arrest and registered a case of robbery against him. PTI ZA RSY