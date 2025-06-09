Man held for assaulting person in Delhi's Okhla, accused alleges victim was blackmailing wife

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a person who was allegedly blackmailing his wife and daughter in southeast Delhi’s Okhla area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Raju Yadav, told police that he attacked Arun Kumar (35), after repeated warnings to stay away from his wife. He further alleged that Arun had been trying to blackmail his wife and daughter, police said.

The incident took place around 8.40 pm on Sunday near Okhla Phase-I. A police team on routine patrol was alerted by a local about a scuffle and upon reaching the spot, they found Arun bleeding from multiple head injuries.

He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and accused was taken into custody.

Police said crime team officials recovered a broken beer bottle neck and a brick piece stained with blood from the spot. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM OZ OZ