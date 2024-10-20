Man held for assaulting railway ticket checker in Palghar district

Palghar, Oct 20 (PTI) The Government Railway Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and injuring a ticket checker (TC) last month, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Rahul Mohan Yadav allegedly attacked the TC with a hockey stick on September 19 after the railway official asked him to show his ticket at Nalla Sopara station, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the official said.

The TC, Vijaykumar Naresh Pandit (29), suffered grievous injuries and was hospitalised, said senior inspector Anagaha Satavse of the Vasai GRP.

For nearly a month, GRP teams worked on various inputs and scanned footage of several CCTV cameras to track down Yadav, said the official, adding that he was taken into custody on Friday. PTI COR NR