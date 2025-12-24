Man held for assaulting woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for assaulting a woman at Ullal in the city, police said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old woman lived in a paying guest accommodation at Jnanajyothinagar.

On Monday, Naveen Kumar (29) from Billimaranahalli in Bengaluru, intercepted her and assaulted her for turning down his plea to marry him.

It is learnt that the victim, who came to Bengaluru two years ago, was working in a Business Processing Outsourcing firm.

She became friend with the accused on the Instagram. Recently, the woman distanced herself from Naveen, which irked him.

On the fateful day when the victim was going with her friend in a two wheeler, the accused came chasing her in a car and intercepted her. He then got down from the car and attacked her.

After beating her, he fled the scene. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera footage.

Police have arrested the accused and are interrogating him.