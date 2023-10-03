Man held for attacking BDO, 3 others during 'Meri Mati, Mera' Desh' programme in UP's Bansdih

Ballia (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking four persons including a Block Development Officer in the Bansdih area during the 'Meri Mati, Mera' Desh' programme held last month.

Advertisment

BDO Sanjay Kumar in his complaint alleged that he along with three others was in Baisari village with the Kalash Yatra during the campaign when they were attacked by two men, police said.

He identified the two attackers as Ramesh and Manoj Tiwari, of whom Tiwari has been arrested, police said.

Both were booked under several sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act Sunday night. A search is on for Ramesh, who is absconding, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Independence Day launched the 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh' campaign to honour soldiers who died in the line of duty. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN