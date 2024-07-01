Man held for attacking colleague with sharp weapon in Thane

Thane, Jul 1 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking his colleague with a sharp weapon, which caused the latter severe injuries, a Thane police official said.

He was held under section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which came into force on Monday, and the Maharashtra Police Act for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon and other offences, Thane Nagar police station senior inspector Vijaykumar Deshmukh said.

"The two had an old dispute. Harishchandra Gaikwad attacked and injured Sagar Nana Deshmukh (40) when the latter was on his way to work. Gaikwad was nabbed by bystanders and handed over to police," he said. PTI COR BNM