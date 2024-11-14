Man held for attacking friend over cigarette in Thane district

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) An 18-year-old man has been arrested for grievously assaulting a friend over a cigarette in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Thursday.
Accused Ayaz Khalil Momin allegedly attacked Aslam Babu Sheikh (30) when they were having food with two more friends at a hotel in Bhiwandi in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.
Momin allegedly started abusing Sheikh after being asked to part with a cigarette, the official said. In the ensuing argument, he pulled out a sharp weapon and attacked Sheikh, leaving him seriously injured.
On a complaint by Sheikh’s friend, who was also present at the scene, police arrested Momin for attempted murder, the official said, adding that Sheikh is being treated in a nearby hospital. PTI COR NR