Man held for attacking groom, wedding procession in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking a groom and his wedding procession over old enmity, officials here said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on February 8 under the Shahpur police station area when the wedding procession was returning to Basikala village from Khatauli, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by Saleem, groom's brother, a group of men attacked the wedding procession with lathis and iron rods, injuring several people over old enmity.

Muzaffarnagar SHO Gajendra Singh said the accused, identified as Irshad, was arrested. A case has been registered against 20 people and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused. PTI COR CDN SMV HIG