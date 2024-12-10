Man held for attacking, injuring 4-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a four-year-old girl with a knife and injuring her in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The police on Monday arrested the accused, Omkar Hilam, a resident of Turbhe, and booked him for attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

According to the police, the accused was visiting his cousin on Sunday evening, and he quarrelled with her about taking care of her neighbour's children.

Hilam kicked his cousin, who was holding the girl's hand. When the child's mother intervened, he attacked her on the forehead and face with a knife, they said.

Advertisment

The neighbours managed to pin down the accused and handed him over to the police, who arrived at the scene, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU