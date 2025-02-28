Man held for attacking, injuring fiancée in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 28 (PTI) A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring his fiancée at her workplace in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and apprehended the accused, Akshay Patil, on Thursday, an official said.

The official said the accused was betrothed to the 23-year-old woman, but the wedding was kept on hold for a year, and they were asked not to go for outings.

Angered by this, Patil arrived at his fiancée's workplace on Wednesday and attacked her with a sharp weapon and injured her, he said, adding that the woman has been hospitalised. PTI COR ARU