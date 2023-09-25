Man held for attacking, injuring four policemen in Thane district

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring four policemen in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The city police on Sunday arrested Aniket Mhatre, a resident of Alibag, for the attack that occurred on September 23, the official said.

A trailer was on its way to Nhava Sheva around 10 pm on September 23, when three persons intercepted it at Mankoli Naka, beat up the driver and stole Rs 3,500 from him, sub-inspector Santosh Shinde said.

Two accused jumped out of the vehicle and escaped, while the third accused Mhatre proceeded towards Saket bridge in the trailer, he said.

Advertisment

When the police came to the driver's rescue, Mhatre allegedly vandalised the trailer and threw broken pieces of glass at the police team and even bit some of them, the official said.

Four policemen were injured in the attack, he said.

An offence under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the other two accused. PTI COR ARU