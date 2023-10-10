Man held for attacking, injuring woman in Thane district

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) A footwear helped the police identify and nab a man, who allegedly attacked and injured his neighbour with a knife in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A 20-year-old woman was attacked and severely injured when an unidentified man entered her house in the Kolivali area of Kalyan town around 11.30 pm on Sunday, an official said.

When the victim raised an alarm, her neighbours rushed her to the hospital for treatment and alerted her husband who was away, he said, adding that the woman sustained stab wounds to her neck and palms.

The police registered a case under sections 307 (attempt murder) and 452 (trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated the probe, the official said.

The police team recovered some footwear near the victim's house, and during inquiries, one of the neighbours recognised the footwear as that of her son, he said.

The accused was nabbed by the police even as he attempted to escape, the official added. PTI COR ARU