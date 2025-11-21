Man held for attacking neighbours over water supply in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a neighbour and his son with a knife following a dispute over water supply in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Chandan Kumar, they said, adding that the co-accused, his brother, Karan, is absconding.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the complainant Lal Babu Shah, who lives in a rented jhuggi in Lal Bagh, objected to a neighbour filling water outside her house, claiming it was affecting the water supply to his third-floor motor, a senior police officer said.

Following this, her sons Karan and Chandan allegedly went to Shah’s jhuggi armed with knives and attacked him and his son, Deep Narain, he said.

Both victims sustained injuries and were taken to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered, and a team was formed to trace the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, Chandan was apprehended from the Azadpur Bus Terminal on Thursday, while planning to escape, the police said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused, the police added.