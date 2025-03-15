Man held for 'attacking' police personnel in Kerala

Kochi, Mar 15 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking a night patrol team of the Kochi police, obstructing their duty, and damaging their vehicle.

Two police officers sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

Hameem Thwayyib (24), currently residing in Elamakkara near here, was taken into custody, they said.

Sub-Inspector Krishnakumar and Senior Civil Police Officer (Head Constable) Sreejith, who were on night patrol duty at the Elamakkara station on Friday, were injured in the attack.

Around 1.30 am, the officers spotted a man sitting on a motorcycle on Palace Road, Edappally.

When they questioned him about his presence at that hour, he gave contradictory answers. Upon being asked to show his ID card, as the vehicle's number plate was unclear, he suddenly slapped SI Krishnakumar without provocation, they added.

As Sreejith intervened and tried to restrain him, the accused attacked him as well, picked up a stone from the ground, and hurled it at him before damaging the police vehicle, according to the police officers.

The officers immediately alerted the control room, and a backup police team arrived at the scene. Together, they managed to subdue the accused and brought him to the police station, then recorded his arrest, police officers added.

The injured officers received treatment at the General Hospital.

A case has been registered against the accused for assaulting police personnel and damaging government property.

He will be produced before the court on Saturday, police said.