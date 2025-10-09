Man held for attacking three members of family in Virar

Palghar, Oct 9 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly attacking three members of a family in Virar in Palghar district earlier this week, a police official said on Thursday.

Netra Jagannath Gowari (52), her father Jagannath Govind Gowari (76) and mother Leela Jagannath Gowari (72) were seriously injured after an unidentified man entered their residence in Bandarpada in Arnala on October 6 and attacked them with a sickle, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Doiphode told reporters.

"While a case was registered at Arnala police station, parallel probe was started by Crime Branch Unit III of Virar. Dipesh Ashok Naik (29) was arrested on October 8, within 72 hours of the crime being committed. He was in debt and had entered the victims' house to commit robbery," the DCP said. PTI COR BNM