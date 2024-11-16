Man held for attacking UP minister’s staffer, snatching his pistol in MP’s Gwalior

Bhopal, Nov 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a man after he and his associates allegedly attacked the personal security officer of UP minister Manohar Lal and snatched his pistol following a road rage in Gwalior district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The accused also beat up another employee of the Uttar Pradesh minister in the incident that took place near Jaurasi village on Gwalior-Jhansi highway on Friday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Vardhaman.

The vehicle of the UP minister, who was on his way from Agra to Lalitpur, got stuck in a traffic jam following an accident involving a truck on the highway between Gwalior and Dabra in MP, he said.

Minister Lal’s driver took the vehicle to the other side of the road to avoid the congestion, he said.

Advertisment

The minister’s staffers, including his security officer, got into an argument with a biker over giving space. During the confrontation, the two-wheeler rider and his associates snatched the security guard’s pistol and beat up him and another employee, he said.

The firearm was recovered later, he said.

Police have booked 15 persons and arrested one accused, identified as Bunty Yadav. The other accused are being identified and further investigation is underway, the official said.

Advertisment

The minister was not targeted, he added. PTI COR ADU NR