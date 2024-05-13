Man held for attempted molestation at hospital in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala), May 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to molest a minor girl in the toilet of a Government Medical College hospital in this district.

The incident occurred when the 10-year-old, whose mother was admitted to the hospital, entered the bathroom for a bath.

Upon hearing the girl's screams, people gathered and apprehended the man, handing him over to the police.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. He will be produced before the court on Tuesday, they added. PTI COR TGB ROH