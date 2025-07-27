Man held for attempting to assault woman doctor at clinic

Kollam (Kerala), Jul 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to molest a woman doctor at her dental clinic after coming there under the pretext for treatment in Pathanapuram in southern Kollam district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Saldan, a native of Karamood here, was arrested by Pathanapuram police on Saturday evening.

According to police, the accused tried to assault the female doctor by stuffing her mouth with clothes.

"However, she managed to alert the local people, who rushed to the clinic and caught him red-handed. Her father's shop is also located nearby the clinic," a police officer said.

The doctor's detailed statement was recorded and the accused was taken to the clinic on Sunday as part of evidence collection.

Sakdan was remanded to judicial custody by a local court, police added. PTI LGK KH