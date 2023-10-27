Man held for attempting to attack power firm staffer with sickle in Thane district

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to attack a senior engineer of a state-run power company with a sickle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The police have arrested Kishore Yehswant Patil under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that occurred in the Ganeshpuri area, assistant police inspector D T Sonke said.

A team of staffers from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), led by deputy executive engineer Avinash Katakwar, had gone to Waret to collect pending dues, he said.

The team approached Patil, who had to pay outstanding dues of Rs 75,000. The accused got angry and attempted to attack the engineer with a sickle, the official said.

Patil was pinned down by the team and arrested, he said. PTI COR ARU