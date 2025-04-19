Man held for attempting to extort money by impersonating gangster Goldy Brar's brother: Police

Chandigarh Apr 19 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman by impersonating the brother of gangster Goldy Brar, said Punjab Police on Saturday.

The accused identified as Lovejeet had demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion money from an automobile showroom owner, said Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

"The accused, identified as Lovejeet, a resident of Bargari, Faridkot, had demanded " Rs 1 crore as extortion money and issued death threats to the complainant and his family. An FIR has been registered at PS Sohana, @sasnagarpolice," said Yadav in a post on X.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used virtual numbers and social media applications to mask his identity and make extortion calls in an attempt to evade police detection.

"In many recent cases, it has been observed that unknown criminals, with no real links to gangsters, are exploiting public fear by falsely claiming such associations," the DGP said.

"We appeal to the people to immediately inform the police whenever extortion calls are received so that law can take its course", he added.