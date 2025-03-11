Man held for attempting to kill woman for refusing to marry him

Gurugram, Mar 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from Bihar who allegedly tried to kill a woman after she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a 19-year-old injured woman was found in the hilly area of Kasan village in IMT, Manesar on March 3.

In her complaint, she told the police she was working in a private company and lived in Bhangrola village in a rented house. She had befriended the accused, Mintu Kumar earlier. He took her and her friend to Kasan temple on March 2.

"After some time, Mintu left my friend in the temple and went with me for a walk in the hills of Kasan village. Mintu said that he wanted to marry me but I refused his proposal," the victim said in her complaint.

"Angered by this, Mintu pushed me down and started kicking me. He hit me with a stone on my head and face. Thinking that I was dead, he fled. I remained at the spot until the next day when the police saw me and rushed me to a hospital," she said.

"Mintu had hit me with the intention of murdering me", the victim said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

While investigating, the team of the crime unit, Manesar led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar arrested the accused from Aurangabad in Bihar on Monday.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he had assaulted the girl when she refused to marry him and fled from there thinking her to be dead. We are questioning the accused", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police. PTI COR HIG HIG