Man held for attempting to rape 3-year-old girl in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 65-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl while she was returning to her home in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the three-year-old girl was returning home from an Anganwadi centre on Monday afternoon. On the way, her neighbour Jiya Ram (65) stopped her and allegedly attempted to rape her.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused on Monday under sections of the BNS and POCSO Act and he was arrested and sent to jail today, they said. PTI COR NAV NB NB