Man held for attempting to rape minor in Bengal's Kalyani

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in West Bengal’s Kalyani town, police said on Saturday.

The accused is an ambulance driver and a neighbour of the 13-year-old girl, they said.

The incident took place on Friday evening, and he was arrested following a complaint by family members of the minor, a police officer said.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone, her family claimed in the complaint.

Investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI BSM RBT