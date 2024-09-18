Man held for attempting to set elderly woman on fire in UP's Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A man, who allegedly attempted to set an elderly woman on fire in Vrindavan city of this district has been apprehended, police on Wednesday said.

50-year-old Sharda Devi was partially burned under mysterious circumstances on the outskirts of Chaitanya Vihar colony in Vrindavan city on Monday night. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the passersby noticed her.

"She was initially admitted to a 100-bed hospital in Vrindavan and subsequently transferred to S.N. Medical College, Agra," police said.

"To ascertain the truth, the accused Vikram is currently undergoing interrogation," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

He revealed that three teams had been formed to apprehend the suspect.

The police investigation revealed that the victim, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, had been residing in a hut adjacent to the Mathura Vrindavan railway line on the outskirts of Chaitanya Vihar colony, Vrindavan, for around a month.

It is premature to classify the arrested accused, Vikram, as a 'sadhu' (ascetic), police said.

"The full picture will emerge once his interrogation concludes," the officials said. PTI COR CDN AS AS