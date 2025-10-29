Man held for beating elderly father to death over land dispute in UP's Lalitpur

Lalitpur (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly beating his 70-year-old father to death with sticks following a dispute over agricultural land in Lalitpur district, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said that on Tuesday night, accused Shankar Singh Yadav allegedly attacked his elderly father, Sarnam Singh Yadav, with sticks, leading to his death in Maharouni Khurd village under the Sadar Kotwali area.

The ASP said the accused concealed the incident for several hours and went to the police station around 4 pm on Wednesday to report the matter himself.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shankar was his father's only son, and the two had frequent disputes over two acres of agricultural land that the deceased wanted to sell, police said.

A case of murder has been registered at the Sadar Kotwali police station, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added. PTI COR ABN KSS KSS