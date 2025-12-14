Man held for beating wife to death in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 14 (PTI) Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death following a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The couple, who lived at Gomghar village in Mokhada taluka, had frequent fights over domestic issues.

They again had a quarrel in the wee hours of Saturday, following which the accused, Balwant Gare, allegedly beat his wife Lata Balwant Gare to death with a wooden log, an official from Mokhada police station said, quoting a complaint by the victim's father.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested and booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK