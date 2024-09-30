Man held for bid to extort Delhi businessman in gangster Hashim Baba's name

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly demanding extortion from a businessman in the name of gangster Hashim Baba, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Mohsin Khan (30) demanded extortion at the behest of a convicted narco trafficker, they said.

"On September 9, the complainant, a 40-year-old businessman, running a dry fruit business in Chandni Chowk, received a threatening call and messages. The caller identified himself as Hashim Baba and demanded an extortion of Rs 17 lakh, stating that he was calling from Tihar Jail," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the complainant blocked the number but the accused contacted him again from an international number, repeating the extortion demand and threatening the complainant with dire consequences.

Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter.

"The team checked the numbers and traced the location in Malviya Nagar. Khan was arrested. He disclosed his involvement in the crime and further disclosed that he was acting on the instructions of Rehmatullah, an Afghan national who is a convicted drug peddler," said the officer. PTI BM HIG