Man held for bid to extort south Delhi jeweller in gangster's name

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old jewellery shop owner in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area was arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a fellow jeweller in the name of gangster Neeraj Bawana, police said on Thursday.

The accused used a voice changer device while trying to extort Rs 2 crore and two kg gold, they said.

Police said accused Vipin Gupta was under huge debt so he made the extortion plan.

"The complainant told police that he runs a jewellery shop in Sangam Vihar and had been receiving extortion calls from two different mobile phone numbers since December 14. The caller introduced himself as a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang and demanded Rs 2 crore and 2 kg gold from the complainant. He also threatened him of dire consequences if the demand was not met before the New Year's Day," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Police said an FIR was registered and an investigation taken up.

According to the police, several details were taken from the complainant, including the numbers from which he was getting extortion calls.

"Technical surveillance of mobile towers were done, a list of those released from jail on bail or parole was thoroughly scanned to get any clue about the criminals. Police also probed the matter from personal enmity angle," the DCP said.

During analysis of call details record (CDR), police got clue and raids were conducted at several places which led to Gupta's arrest.

A car, keypad mobile phone, three SIM cards, and one voice changer with charger and connecting cables were recovered from the accused.

Gupta told police that he runs a jewellery shop in K-block of Sangam Vihar and was under huge debt. In order to pay his debt, he, along with his friend, planned to extort money from another jeweller by using a gangster's name, the DCP said. PTI BM CK