Man held for bid to kill estranged wife in Thane

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) Police have arrested a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly trying to kill his estranged wife by setting her ablaze over domestic feud in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Wednesday.

The couple had a long-standing dispute and the man doubted the character of his wife, who was staying separately from him in Thane, and used to harass her frequently, an official from Chitalsar police station said quoting the 30-year-old victim's complaint.

Their divorce petition was also pending in a court here, as per the complaint.

The accused had on some occasions expressed the desire that his wife live with him and warned her of dire consequences if she did not do so, the official said.

On Tuesday morning, when the victim was on way to her workplace, the accused waylaid her near the Borivali tunnel construction site.

The man allegedly attacked his wife with an iron rod, threw an inflammable liquid on her and set her on fire, the official said.

Some people around helped to douse the blaze and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The victim's husband has been arrested and booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR GK