Man held for bid to murder woman in Thane

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to kill a 25-year-old woman residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Thane district after she resisted his advances, an official said.

The incident took place in Ulhasnagar area on Monday.

The 30-year-old accused lured the woman to come to his house under some pretext.

The man then locked the door from inside and started making advances towards her. He threatened to kill her if she did not marry him, the official from Vitthalwadi police station said.

The woman told him that she did not like him, following which the man, in a fit of anger, allegedly tried to strangle her with a rope, the official said.

As the victim fell unconscious, the man locked her in the house and fled, he said.

The woman later regained consciousness and raised an alarm, following which some neighbours rescued her.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the accused and booked him under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR GK