Man held for bludgeoning friend to death in drunken brawl

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his friend to death following a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The accused, Ajay Parshuram Jadhav, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder that took place on November 7 in Badlapur town, an official said.

A police team on patrolling duty found the victim, Vilas Laxman Bkkana (40), lying under a bridge in an injured state and rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, he said.

A probe revealed that the victim had consumed alcohol with his friends when a quarrel ensued, and one of them, Jadhav, allegedly picked up a stone and attacked him, the official said.

Advertisment

A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the accused, he said. PTI COR ARU